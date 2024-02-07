Halftime Report

The last time VCU and the Rams met, the game was decided by 19 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 32-31, VCU has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If VCU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-8 in no time. On the other hand, Fordham will have to make due with a 10-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: VCU 14-8, Fordham 10-12

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $41.00

What to Know

VCU is 7-1 against the Rams since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham does have the home-court advantage, but VCU is expected to win by 3.5 points.

Last Saturday, the Rams beat the Spiders 63-52.

VCU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kuany Kuany out in front who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Rams narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Billikens 67-65.

The Rams have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 14-8 record this season. As for the Rams, their victory bumped their record up to 10-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: VCU have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Fordham, though, as they've only made 30.5% of their threes this season. Given VCU's sizable advantage in that area, the Rams will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went VCU's way against the Rams when the teams last played back in February of 2023 as the Rams made off with a 80-61 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for VCU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

VCU is a 3.5-point favorite against Fordham, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

VCU has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Fordham.