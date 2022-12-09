Who's Playing

Binghamton @ Fordham

Current Records: Binghamton 3-6; Fordham 9-1

What to Know

The Fordham Rams' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Binghamton Bearcats at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 9 at Rose Hill Gym. The Rams are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Fordham strolled past the Wagner Seahawks with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 72-59. Fordham relied on the efforts of guard Darius Quisenberry, who had 25 points, and center Rostyslav Novitskyi, who had 19 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Binghamton ended up a good deal behind the Colgate Raiders when they played on Wednesday, losing 81-62.

Fordham is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-1-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Fordham's win lifted them to 9-1 while Binghamton's defeat dropped them down to 3-6. We'll see if Fordham can repeat their recent success or if the Bearcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.