Former Louisville players filing lawsuit against NCAA pertaining to vacated 2013 national title

Former University of Louisville basketball players and their attorneys are expected to announce Wednesday their intentions to sue the NCAA. Among those who will be on hand to announce the news in a press conference will be former Louisville player Luke Hancock, who was the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four in 2013 when the Cardinals won the national championship, as well as Tim Henderson, a guard on the team that year.

The imminent lawsuit announcement comes on the heels of the NCAA's controversial ruling this year to vacate Louisville's victories from 2011-15 stemming from the escort scandal that rocked the program under Rick Pitino. The decision to uphold the harsh penalties related to the scandal included stripping the program of its 2013 national title, as well as its title banner that once hung proudly from the rafters at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.

The ruling was the first of its kind at the men's basketball level, as no other program has vacated a national title from the record books in NCAA history. Punishment also included the vacation of 123 wins -- every win from the 2011-12 through 2014-15 seasons -- as well as Louisville's NCAA Tournament appearances during that time frame. The program was also ordered to forfeit roughly $600,000 in tournament payouts from those seasons.

According to the Courier-Journal, a lawsuit had not been filed according to state records as of 12:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. The press conference Wednesday is slated for 11 a.m. in Louisville, Kentucky.