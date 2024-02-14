Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: VMI 4-21, Furman 13-12

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

After two games on the road, Furman is heading back home. They and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Timmons Arena. VMI took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Furman, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Paladins had just enough and edged the Buccaneers out 65-63. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Furman's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but JP Pegues led the charge by scoring 15 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, VMI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 102-63 bruising that the Bulldogs dished out on Saturday. VMI has struggled against the Bulldogs recently, as their match on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, VMI saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Taeshaud Jackson II, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for VMI was Devin Butler's abysmal 0-9 three-point shooting.

The Paladins now have a winning record of 13-12. As for the Keydets, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 11 of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-21 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Furman have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Furman against the Keydets in their previous meeting back in January as the squad secured a 100-60 victory. Will Furman repeat their success, or do the Keydets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Furman has won 7 out of their last 10 games against VMI.