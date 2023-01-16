Who's Playing

George Washington @ George Mason

Current Records: George Washington 8-9; George Mason 11-7

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. George Washington and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET Monday at EagleBank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Colonials winning the first 77-76 at home and GMU taking the second 69-62.

George Washington came up short against the Saint Louis Billikens this past Saturday, falling 81-74. Guard James Bishop had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 14 points on 5-for-23 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, things were close when GMU and the Davidson Wildcats clashed this past Saturday, but GMU ultimately edged out the opposition 67-65. The Patriots can attribute much of their success to forward Josh Oduro, who had 22 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds.

The Colonials are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with George Washington, who are 8-8 against the spread.

George Mason's win lifted them to 11-7 while George Washington's loss dropped them down to 8-9. If GMU want to win, they will need to focus on stopping George Washington's guard Maximus Edwards, who had 24 points along with five boards, and guard Brendan Adams, who had 19 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET

Monday at 4 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Patriots are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

George Washington have won eight out of their last 15 games against George Mason.