Who's Playing
George Washington @ George Mason
Current Records: George Washington 8-9; George Mason 11-7
What to Know
The George Washington Colonials have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. George Washington and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET Monday at EagleBank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Colonials winning the first 77-76 at home and GMU taking the second 69-62.
George Washington came up short against the Saint Louis Billikens this past Saturday, falling 81-74. Guard James Bishop had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 14 points on 5-for-23 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, things were close when GMU and the Davidson Wildcats clashed this past Saturday, but GMU ultimately edged out the opposition 67-65. The Patriots can attribute much of their success to forward Josh Oduro, who had 22 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds.
The Colonials are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with George Washington, who are 8-8 against the spread.
George Mason's win lifted them to 11-7 while George Washington's loss dropped them down to 8-9. If GMU want to win, they will need to focus on stopping George Washington's guard Maximus Edwards, who had 24 points along with five boards, and guard Brendan Adams, who had 19 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Patriots are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
George Washington have won eight out of their last 15 games against George Mason.
- Feb 27, 2022 - George Mason 69 vs. George Washington 62
- Jan 17, 2022 - George Washington 77 vs. George Mason 76
- Mar 04, 2021 - George Mason 73 vs. George Washington 59
- Feb 24, 2021 - George Mason 63 vs. George Washington 58
- Feb 15, 2020 - George Washington 73 vs. George Mason 67
- Jan 15, 2020 - George Washington 73 vs. George Mason 67
- Mar 14, 2019 - George Mason 61 vs. George Washington 57
- Mar 09, 2019 - George Mason 81 vs. George Washington 65
- Jan 26, 2019 - George Mason 62 vs. George Washington 55
- Feb 10, 2018 - George Mason 72 vs. George Washington 65
- Jan 17, 2018 - George Washington 80 vs. George Mason 68
- Feb 26, 2017 - George Washington 83 vs. George Mason 74
- Jan 25, 2017 - George Washington 87 vs. George Mason 68
- Mar 01, 2016 - George Washington 74 vs. George Mason 52
- Jan 31, 2016 - George Washington 76 vs. George Mason 70