Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Xavier 14-14, Georgetown 9-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.05

What to Know

Xavier is 8-2 against the Hoyas since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Despite being away, Xavier is looking at a seven-point advantage in the spread.

Xavier can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They claimed a resounding 91-58 victory over the Blue Demons at home. The score was close at the half, but Xavier pulled away in the second half with 58 points.

Xavier can attribute much of their success to Quincy Olivari, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 4 assists. Olivari didn't help Xavier's cause all that much against the Golden Eagles on Sunday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Dayvion McKnight was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with eight assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Georgetown found out the hard way on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: the Hoyas lost to the Wildcats, and the Hoyas lost bad. The score wound up at 75-47. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Georgetown in their matchups with the Wildcats: they've now lost seven in a row.

Despite the defeat, Georgetown had strong showings from Dontrez Styles, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds, and Jay Heath, who scored nine points.

The victory got the Musketeers back to even at 14-14. As for the Hoyas, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 13 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-19 record this season.

Xavier won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in January, slipping by the Hoyas 92-91. The rematch might be a little tougher for Xavier since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Xavier is a solid 7-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

Xavier has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.