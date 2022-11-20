Who's Playing

La Salle @ Georgetown

Current Records: La Salle 2-2; Georgetown 2-2

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers will take on the Georgetown Hoyas at 11:11 a.m. ET on Sunday at Montego Bay Convention Centre. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The contest between La Salle and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Friday was not particularly close, with the Explorers falling 75-63. The losing side was boosted by guard Josh Nickelberry, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Georgetown lost to the Loyola Marymount Lions by a decisive 84-66 margin. One thing holding the Hoyas back was the mediocre play of guard Primo Spears, who did not have his best game: he played for 36 minutes with 4-for-17 shooting.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-2. The Explorers don't typically stay down for long -- they're 1-0 after losses this season -- so Georgetown (0-1 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 11:11 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:11 a.m. ET Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica

Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgetown won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.