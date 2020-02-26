Georgetown vs. Marquette odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 26 predictions from proven model

The Georgetown Hoyas and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East clash at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Fiserv Forum. Marquette is 17-9 overall and 12-2 at home, while Georgetown is 15-12 overall and 4-5 on the road. Marquette is trying to avoid a fourth consecutive loss. Georgetown, meanwhile, has lost three of its past five games. The Golden Eagles are favored by eight-points in the latest Marquette vs. Georgetown odds, while the over-under is set at 151. Before entering any Georgetown vs. Marquette picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Marquette vs. Georgetown. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Georgetown vs. Marquette:

Marquette vs. Georgetown spread: Marquette -8

Marquette vs. Georgetown over-under: 151 points

Marquette vs. Georgetown money line: Marquette -382, Georgetown +290

What you need to know about Marquette

This past Saturday, the Golden Eagles lost to the Providence Friars on the road by a decisive 84-72 margin. Markus Howard finished with 38 points. Howard scored 19 of his points after the Golden Eagles trailed 71-50 with 5:13 to play. For the season, Howard is averaging 27.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. In his last meeting against Georgetown, Howard exploded for 42 points in Marquette's 84-80 victory.

What you need to know about Georgetown

Georgetown was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as the Hoyas fell 74-68 to the DePaul Blue Demons. Jahvon Blair had a rough night: he finished with only four points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court. Terrell Allen had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Hoyas, while Jamorko Pickett added 19 points.

Despite losing two straight, the Hoyas will be confident they can keep Wednesday's game close against Marquette. That's because Georgetown is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven road games against the Golden Eagles.

How to make Marquette vs. Georgetown picks

The model has simulated Marquette vs. Georgetown 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgetown vs. Marquette? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Marquette vs. Georgetown spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.