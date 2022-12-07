Who's Playing

Siena @ Georgetown

Current Records: Siena 5-3; Georgetown 4-5

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Siena Saints at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Capital One Arena. The Hoyas will be hoping to build upon the 83-65 win they picked up against Siena when they previously played in November of last year.

It was close but no cigar for Georgetown as they fell 74-71 to the South Carolina Gamecocks this past Saturday. Georgetown's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Jay Heath, who had 23 points along with six rebounds, and guard Primo Spears, who had 18 points. Heath's performance made up for a slower game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders last Wednesday.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Siena and the Canisius Golden Griffins clashed last week, but Siena ultimately edged out the opposition 74-70.

The Hoyas are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

Siena's win lifted them to 5-3 while Georgetown's loss dropped them down to 4-5. We'll see if the Saints can repeat their recent success or if Georgetown bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hoyas are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoyas as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgetown won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.