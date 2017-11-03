Georgia Tech suspends Tadric Jackson, Josh Okogie after self-reporting violations

Georgia Tech has self-reported NCAA violations committed by Josh Okogie and Tadric Jackson and suspended both players indefinitely. Neither will make the trip to China to play UCLA next week. The length of the suspension will ultimately be determined by the NCAA.

According to the school, Jackson accepted benefits totaling less than $750; Okogie accepted benefits totaling less than $525. The benefits were in the form of apparel, meals and transportation from the same individual. A source told CBS Sports this is unrelated to the FBI's ongoing investigation.

Okogie averaged 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds last season and is expected to be one of the ACC's top players. The sophomore guard fractured a finger last week and wasn't expected to play against UCLA regardless. Jackson averaged 12.1 points and 2.2 rebounds last season.