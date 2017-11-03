Georgia Tech suspends Tadric Jackson, Josh Okogie after self-reporting violations
Neither player will travel to China to play UCLA
Georgia Tech has self-reported NCAA violations committed by Josh Okogie and Tadric Jackson and suspended both players indefinitely. Neither will make the trip to China to play UCLA next week. The length of the suspension will ultimately be determined by the NCAA.
According to the school, Jackson accepted benefits totaling less than $750; Okogie accepted benefits totaling less than $525. The benefits were in the form of apparel, meals and transportation from the same individual. A source told CBS Sports this is unrelated to the FBI's ongoing investigation.
Okogie averaged 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds last season and is expected to be one of the ACC's top players. The sophomore guard fractured a finger last week and wasn't expected to play against UCLA regardless. Jackson averaged 12.1 points and 2.2 rebounds last season.
-
Podcast: FBI probe far from over
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest developments connected to the scandal
-
Duke's Bagley drops freestyle track
Bagley III is the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2018
-
Top 100 (and 1) NCAA basketball players
There's plenty of talent in Division I, but here are the best college basketball players in...
-
Auburn won't be alone in losing players
It's reasonable to assume Arizona and USC could make similar announcements soon
-
Auburn loses 2 to FBI investigation
The players' parents allegedly accepted money from associate head coach Chuck Person
-
Shockers make AAC a surefire major
The Shockers put the AAC into college basketball's exclusive club of powerful leagues
Add a Comment