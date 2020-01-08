Georgia Tech vs. Duke: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Duke @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Duke 13-1; Georgia Tech 7-7

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are heading back home. They will square off against the #2 Duke Blue Devils at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Yellow Jackets and Duke will really light up the scoreboard.

The Yellow Jackets greeted the new year with a 96-83 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels. Among those leading the charge for Georgia Tech was G Jose Alvarado, who had 25 points and eight assists along with six steals. This makes it three games in a row in which Alvarado has had at least three steals. Alvarado's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Duke coming into their matchup against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Saturday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Couldn't have asked for a better start to 2020 than the 95-62 stomp they got against Miami (Fla.). C Vernon Carey Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest for Duke, picking up 24 points in addition to nine rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets ended up a good deal behind the Blue Devils when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 66-53. Maybe the Yellow Jackets will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.39

Series History

Duke have won all of the games they've played against Georgia Tech in the last six years.