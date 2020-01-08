Georgia Tech vs. Duke: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Duke basketball game
Who's Playing
Duke @ Georgia Tech
Current Records: Duke 13-1; Georgia Tech 7-7
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are heading back home. They will square off against the #2 Duke Blue Devils at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Yellow Jackets and Duke will really light up the scoreboard.
The Yellow Jackets greeted the new year with a 96-83 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels. Among those leading the charge for Georgia Tech was G Jose Alvarado, who had 25 points and eight assists along with six steals. This makes it three games in a row in which Alvarado has had at least three steals. Alvarado's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Duke coming into their matchup against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Saturday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Couldn't have asked for a better start to 2020 than the 95-62 stomp they got against Miami (Fla.). C Vernon Carey Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest for Duke, picking up 24 points in addition to nine rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets ended up a good deal behind the Blue Devils when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 66-53. Maybe the Yellow Jackets will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.39
Series History
Duke have won all of the games they've played against Georgia Tech in the last six years.
- Jan 26, 2019 - Duke 66 vs. Georgia Tech 53
- Feb 11, 2018 - Duke 80 vs. Georgia Tech 69
- Jan 04, 2017 - Duke 110 vs. Georgia Tech 57
- Feb 02, 2016 - Duke 80 vs. Georgia Tech 71
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Rutgers makes its debut
The Scarlet Knights' six-game winning streak features three victories over top-30 KenPom teams
-
Court Report: Auburn deserves respect
Matt Norlander's weekly look at college basketball also has his current top 10 for national...
-
Campbell vs. UNC Asheville odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Campbell vs. UNC Asheville game...
-
Georgetown vs. St. John's odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Georgetown vs. St. John's game 10,000...
-
Kentucky rallies to defeat Georgia
The Wildcats defeated the host Bulldogs, who were coming off an upset of Memphis
-
Big 12 fines WVU's Huggins $10K
Huggins slammed the officials for lack of consistency making calls after a road loss to the...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic