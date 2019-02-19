Georgia women's basketball coach Joni Taylor gives birth to daughter just hours after coaching the Lady Bulldogs to a win
Taylor gave birth to a baby girl only 12 hours after UGA's women's team grabbed a win over Ole Miss
Less than 12 hours removed from leading Georgia women's basketball team to a 78-56 win over Ole Miss on Monday, Lady Bulldogs coach Joni Taylor welcomed her second child into the world. Taylor gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Drew Simone Taylor, at 7:29 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
UGA announced in a release that Taylor is resting comfortably with her daughter, and she and her husband thanked everyone for the encouragement she's received.
"Darius and I feel so blessed to be the parents of such a sweet little girl, and I know Jacie is thrilled to be a big sister," Taylor said in a statement. "I can't express how much joy Drew has already brought to our family. We want to thank everyone in the Georgia community for your prayers and encouragement during this happy season of our lives. I am thrilled that Drew will be surrounded by so many special people, and that she will be a part of the Bulldog family."
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 15-10 on the season with its win over the Rebels on Monday night. There's not an immediate plan for her to get back to coaching the team, so associate head coach Karen Lange will take over until she returns.
Georgia will take on Arkansas on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.
