Who's Playing

Southern @ Grambling

Current Records: Southern 13-13; Grambling 17-8

What to Know

An SWAC battle is on tap between the Southern Jaguars and the Grambling Tigers at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Grambling should still be feeling good after a win, while Southern will be looking to get back in the win column.

The point spread favored the Jaguars on Monday, but luck did not. They took a 79-68 bruising from the Texas Southern Tigers. That makes it the first time this season Southern has let down their home crowd.

Meanwhile, Grambling narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Prairie View A&M Panthers 68-64.

Southern is now 13-13 while Grambling sits at 17-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Jaguars enter the contest with 17.5 takeaways on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Grambling is fifth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Grambling have won ten out of their last 17 games against Southern.