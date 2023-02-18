Who's Playing
Southern @ Grambling
Current Records: Southern 13-13; Grambling 17-8
What to Know
An SWAC battle is on tap between the Southern Jaguars and the Grambling Tigers at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Grambling should still be feeling good after a win, while Southern will be looking to get back in the win column.
The point spread favored the Jaguars on Monday, but luck did not. They took a 79-68 bruising from the Texas Southern Tigers. That makes it the first time this season Southern has let down their home crowd.
Meanwhile, Grambling narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Prairie View A&M Panthers 68-64.
Southern is now 13-13 while Grambling sits at 17-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Jaguars enter the contest with 17.5 takeaways on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Grambling is fifth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Grambling have won ten out of their last 17 games against Southern.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Southern 81 vs. Grambling 73
- Mar 10, 2022 - Grambling 60 vs. Southern 58
- Feb 19, 2022 - Grambling 61 vs. Southern 57
- Jan 15, 2022 - Grambling 83 vs. Southern 77
- Mar 11, 2021 - Grambling 72 vs. Southern 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - Grambling 72 vs. Southern 69
- Jan 09, 2021 - Southern 61 vs. Grambling 55
- Feb 08, 2020 - Grambling 66 vs. Southern 62
- Jan 11, 2020 - Grambling 61 vs. Southern 56
- Feb 09, 2019 - Grambling 59 vs. Southern 40
- Jan 12, 2019 - Grambling 69 vs. Southern 63
- Feb 03, 2018 - Grambling 69 vs. Southern 68
- Jan 06, 2018 - Southern 80 vs. Grambling 69
- Feb 04, 2017 - Southern 67 vs. Grambling 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Southern 87 vs. Grambling 79
- Feb 06, 2016 - Southern 79 vs. Grambling 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Southern 66 vs. Grambling 61