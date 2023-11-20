Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: San Jose State 3-2, Hampton 2-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates' road trip will continue as they head out to face the San Jose State Spartans at 3:15 p.m. ET on November 20th at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Even though FGCU scored an imposing 85 points on Saturday, Hampton still came out on top. The Pirates took their contest against the Eagles 92-85. The win was just what Hampton needed coming off of a 100-62 defeat in their prior matchup.

Hampton can attribute much of their success to Tedrick Wilcox Jr., who scored 24 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Tristen Maxwell, who scored 22 points along with 3 assists and 2 steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you nail 14 more threes than your opponent, a fact San Jose State proved on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 77-53 margin over the Spartans.

Trey Anderson was the offensive standout of the game as he shot 4-for-7 from long range and dropped a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Myron Amey Jr., who scored 15 points along with 5 assists and 1 rebound.

The Pirates' victory pushed their record up to 2-3, while the Spartans' bumped their own up to the opposite: 3-2.

Looking ahead to Monday, Hampton shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by ten points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Hampton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Jose State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

San Jose State is a big 10-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

