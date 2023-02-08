Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Hartford

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 6-19; Hartford 5-19

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Hartford Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Chase Family Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Blue Devils received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 78-65 to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

Meanwhile, Hartford was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 70-48 defeat to the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

Central Connecticut State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Central Connecticut State is now 6-19 while Hartford sits at 5-19. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Central Connecticut State is stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.4 on average. The Hawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut

Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a 5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hartford have won four out of their last six games against Central Connecticut State.