Who's Playing
Central Connecticut State @ Hartford
Current Records: Central Connecticut State 6-19; Hartford 5-19
What to Know
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Hartford Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Chase Family Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Blue Devils received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 78-65 to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.
Meanwhile, Hartford was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 70-48 defeat to the UMass Lowell River Hawks.
Central Connecticut State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Central Connecticut State is now 6-19 while Hartford sits at 5-19. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Central Connecticut State is stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.4 on average. The Hawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Blue Devils are a 5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Hartford have won four out of their last six games against Central Connecticut State.
- Dec 18, 2021 - Central Connecticut State 75 vs. Hartford 65
- Dec 04, 2020 - Hartford 80 vs. Central Connecticut State 65
- Nov 05, 2019 - Hartford 74 vs. Central Connecticut State 59
- Nov 10, 2017 - Hartford 85 vs. Central Connecticut State 84
- Nov 11, 2016 - Central Connecticut State 75 vs. Hartford 60
- Nov 13, 2015 - Hartford 92 vs. Central Connecticut State 83