Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Hawaii

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 2-2; Hawaii 2-1

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors will take on the Illinois-Chicago Flames at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday at Orleans Arena. Hawaii should still be riding high after a win, while Illinois-Chicago will be looking to regain their footing.

The Warriors had enough points to win and then some against the Pacific Tigers two weeks ago, taking their game 73-61.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Illinois-Chicago and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Illinois-Chicago falling 80-63 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Hawaii is now 2-1 while the Flames sit at 2-2. Hawaii is 0-1 after wins this year, and Illinois-Chicago is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.