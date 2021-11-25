Who's Playing
Illinois-Chicago @ Hawaii
Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 2-2; Hawaii 2-1
What to Know
The Hawaii Warriors will take on the Illinois-Chicago Flames at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday at Orleans Arena. Hawaii should still be riding high after a win, while Illinois-Chicago will be looking to regain their footing.
The Warriors had enough points to win and then some against the Pacific Tigers two weeks ago, taking their game 73-61.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Illinois-Chicago and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Illinois-Chicago falling 80-63 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Hawaii is now 2-1 while the Flames sit at 2-2. Hawaii is 0-1 after wins this year, and Illinois-Chicago is 1-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.