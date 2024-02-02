Halftime Report

Stony Brook is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 41-31 lead against Hofstra.

Stony Brook came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Stony Brook 11-10, Hofstra 11-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $42.00

What to Know

Hofstra is 8-2 against the Seawolves since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Mack Sports Complex. Hofstra will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored Hofstra last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Hawks by a score of 81-78.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Stony Brook ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with an 86-78 victory over the Seahawks. The win made it back-to-back wins for Stony Brook.

Stony Brook's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyler Stephenson-Moore, who scored 22 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Aaron Clarke, who scored 21 points.

The Pride's loss dropped their record down to 11-10. As for the Seawolves, they now have a winning record of 11-10.

Looking forward, Hofstra is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-7 against the spread).

Hofstra was able to grind out a solid victory over the Seawolves when the teams last played last Monday, winning 80-74. Does Hofstra have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Seawolves turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Hofstra is a solid 7-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hofstra has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Stony Brook.