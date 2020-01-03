Houston vs. UCF: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

UCF @ Houston

Current Records: UCF 9-4; Houston 10-3

What to Know

The Houston Cougars will be playing at home against the UCF Knights at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Houston is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

It was close, but the Cougars ultimately received the gift of a 75-71 win from a begrudging Washington squad last Wednesday. Houston's G Quentin Grimes was one of the most active players for the team as he had 14 points and six assists along with six rebounds.

Speaking of close games: in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Temple Owls took down UCF 62-58 on Tuesday. G Dre Fuller Jr. (14 points) and G Ceasar DeJesus (12 points) were the top scorers for UCF.

Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Houston's victory lifted them to 10-3 while UCF's loss dropped them down to 9-4. We'll see if Houston can repeat their recent success or if UCF bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.80

Odds

The Cougars are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last eight games against UCF.