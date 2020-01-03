Houston vs. UCF: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Houston vs. UCF basketball game
Who's Playing
UCF @ Houston
Current Records: UCF 9-4; Houston 10-3
What to Know
The Houston Cougars will be playing at home against the UCF Knights at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Houston is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
It was close, but the Cougars ultimately received the gift of a 75-71 win from a begrudging Washington squad last Wednesday. Houston's G Quentin Grimes was one of the most active players for the team as he had 14 points and six assists along with six rebounds.
Speaking of close games: in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Temple Owls took down UCF 62-58 on Tuesday. G Dre Fuller Jr. (14 points) and G Ceasar DeJesus (12 points) were the top scorers for UCF.
Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Houston's victory lifted them to 10-3 while UCF's loss dropped them down to 9-4. We'll see if Houston can repeat their recent success or if UCF bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.80
Odds
The Cougars are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won six out of their last eight games against UCF.
- Mar 02, 2019 - UCF 69 vs. Houston 64
- Feb 07, 2019 - Houston 77 vs. UCF 68
- Mar 09, 2018 - Houston 84 vs. UCF 56
- Feb 03, 2018 - Houston 69 vs. UCF 65
- Feb 01, 2017 - Houston 82 vs. UCF 64
- Jan 14, 2017 - UCF 77 vs. Houston 70
- Feb 24, 2016 - Houston 88 vs. UCF 61
- Feb 13, 2016 - Houston 82 vs. UCF 58
