Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Air Force

Current Records: Tarleton State 5-5; Air Force 7-4

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons will be playing at home against the Tarleton State Texans at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday. The Falcons are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Air Force made easy work of the Arkansas State Red Wolves two weeks ago and carried off an 80-55 win. Air Force got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jake Heidbreder (16), forward Corbin Green (15), forward Rytis Petraitis (11), and guard Camden Vander Zwaag (10).

Meanwhile, Tarleton State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 75-49 punch to the gut against the UCF Knights last week. The top scorer for Tarleton State was guard Shakur Daniel (15 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Air Force is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Air Force's victory lifted them to 7-4 while Tarleton State's loss dropped them down to 5-5. In Air Force's win, Rytis Petraitis had 11 points and five assists and Jake Heidbreder had 16 points. We'll see if the Texans have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Falcons are a 3-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tarleton State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.