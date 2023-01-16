Who's Playing
Alabama State @ Alabama A&M
Current Records: Alabama State 4-13; Alabama A&M 6-11
What to Know
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in an SWAC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Monday at Mitchell Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Alabama State winning the first 59-55 at home and Alabama A&M taking the second 80-65.
Alabama A&M came up short against the Jackson State Tigers last week, falling 72-64.
Meanwhile, Alabama State received a tough blow last Monday as they fell 92-76 to the Alcorn State Braves.
Alabama A&M is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Bulldogs against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Alabama A&M is now 6-11 while the Hornets sit at 4-13. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Alabama A&M is stumbling into the game with the 23rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.6 on average. Alabama State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 348th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Alabama State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Alabama A&M.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Alabama A&M 80 vs. Alabama State 65
- Jan 15, 2022 - Alabama State 59 vs. Alabama A&M 55
- Feb 13, 2021 - Alabama State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 58
- Jan 16, 2021 - Alabama A&M 70 vs. Alabama State 63
- Feb 15, 2020 - Alabama State 61 vs. Alabama A&M 58
- Jan 18, 2020 - Alabama State 65 vs. Alabama A&M 56
- Feb 16, 2019 - Alabama State 68 vs. Alabama A&M 62
- Jan 19, 2019 - Alabama State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 54
- Feb 10, 2018 - Alabama State 69 vs. Alabama A&M 50
- Jan 13, 2018 - Alabama State 70 vs. Alabama A&M 67
- Feb 11, 2017 - Alabama State 97 vs. Alabama A&M 89
- Jan 14, 2017 - Alabama State 57 vs. Alabama A&M 55
- Feb 13, 2016 - Alabama State 74 vs. Alabama A&M 68
- Jan 16, 2016 - Alabama A&M 80 vs. Alabama State 75