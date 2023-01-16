Who's Playing

Alabama State @ Alabama A&M

Current Records: Alabama State 4-13; Alabama A&M 6-11

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in an SWAC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Monday at Mitchell Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Alabama State winning the first 59-55 at home and Alabama A&M taking the second 80-65.

Alabama A&M came up short against the Jackson State Tigers last week, falling 72-64.

Meanwhile, Alabama State received a tough blow last Monday as they fell 92-76 to the Alcorn State Braves.

Alabama A&M is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Bulldogs against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Alabama A&M is now 6-11 while the Hornets sit at 4-13. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Alabama A&M is stumbling into the game with the 23rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.6 on average. Alabama State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 348th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Alabama State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Alabama A&M.