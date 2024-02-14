Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Oregon State 11-13, Arizona State 12-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.80

What to Know

Oregon State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Desert Financial Arena. Oregon State comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 58 points in their last three games, a trend the team is of course eager to reverse.

Last Saturday, the Beavers came up short against the Huskies and fell 67-55. Oregon State has struggled against the Huskies recently, as their game on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Oregon State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Michael Rataj, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds and two steals, and Jordan Pope who scored 19 points. Pope didn't help Oregon State's cause all that much against the Cougars on Thursday but the same can't be said for this game.

Meanwhile, Arizona State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with an 85-77 win over the Utes. The victory was some much needed relief for Arizona State as it spelled an end to their five-game losing streak.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Arizona State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jose Perez, who scored 21 points along with two steals. Perez didn't help Arizona State's cause all that much against the Buffaloes on Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest. Adam Miller was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with two steals.

The Beavers have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-13 record this season. As for the Sun Devils, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-12.

Oregon State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-5 against the spread).

Oregon State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Sun Devils when the teams last played back in January, winning 84-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oregon State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Arizona State is a solid 7-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

Arizona State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.