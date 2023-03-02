Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Current Records: Jackson State 11-18; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-19

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are heading back home. The Golden Lions and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has some work to do to even out the 1-15 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

It was close but no cigar for Arkansas-Pine Bluff as they fell 78-74 to the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Saturday.

Speaking of close games: Jackson State narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Prairie View A&M Panthers 61-57.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Arkansas-Pine Bluff is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, who are 12-13 against the spread.

The Golden Lions are now 10-19 while the Tigers sit at 11-18. Jackson State is 6-4 after wins this year, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 6-12 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Lions are a slight 1-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Jackson State have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.