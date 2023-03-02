Who's Playing
Jackson State @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Current Records: Jackson State 11-18; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-19
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are heading back home. The Golden Lions and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has some work to do to even out the 1-15 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
It was close but no cigar for Arkansas-Pine Bluff as they fell 78-74 to the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Saturday.
Speaking of close games: Jackson State narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Prairie View A&M Panthers 61-57.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Arkansas-Pine Bluff is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, who are 12-13 against the spread.
The Golden Lions are now 10-19 while the Tigers sit at 11-18. Jackson State is 6-4 after wins this year, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 6-12 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Odds
The Golden Lions are a slight 1-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Jackson State have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
- Feb 06, 2023 - Jackson State 88 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 84
- Mar 03, 2022 - Jackson State 87 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 79
- Feb 07, 2022 - Jackson State 60 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 47
- Mar 10, 2021 - Jackson State 74 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62
- Mar 01, 2021 - Jackson State 64 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 58
- Feb 01, 2021 - Jackson State 63 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 55
- Mar 02, 2020 - Jackson State 76 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 56
- Feb 03, 2020 - Jackson State 49 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45
- Mar 04, 2019 - Jackson State 57 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 56
- Feb 04, 2019 - Jackson State 65 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52
- Feb 26, 2018 - Jackson State 51 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 48
- Jan 29, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 60 vs. Jackson State 58
- Feb 27, 2017 - Jackson State 62 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 51
- Jan 30, 2017 - Jackson State 74 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 59
- Feb 29, 2016 - Jackson State 67 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 56
- Feb 01, 2016 - Jackson State 66 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 53