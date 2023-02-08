Who's Playing
Oklahoma @ Baylor
Current Records: Oklahoma 12-11; Baylor 17-6
What to Know
The #14 Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Ferrell Center. The Bears will be strutting in after a win while Oklahoma will be stumbling in from a loss.
Baylor took their contest against the Texas Tech Red Raiders this past Saturday by a conclusive 89-62 score. Baylor's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Jalen Bridges led the charge as he had 18 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma was pulverized by the West Virginia Mountaineers 93-61 this past Saturday. Guard Grant Sherfield (16 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma.
The Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Sooners have struggled against the spread on the road.
Baylor's victory brought them up to 17-6 while Oklahoma's defeat pulled them down to 12-11. Baylor is 12-4 after wins this season, and Oklahoma is 6-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $2.00
Odds
The Bears are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Baylor have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Baylor 62 vs. Oklahoma 60
- Mar 10, 2022 - Oklahoma 72 vs. Baylor 67
- Jan 22, 2022 - Baylor 65 vs. Oklahoma 51
- Jan 04, 2022 - Baylor 84 vs. Oklahoma 74
- Jan 06, 2021 - Baylor 76 vs. Oklahoma 61
- Feb 18, 2020 - Baylor 65 vs. Oklahoma 54
- Jan 20, 2020 - Baylor 61 vs. Oklahoma 57
- Feb 11, 2019 - Baylor 59 vs. Oklahoma 53
- Jan 28, 2019 - Baylor 77 vs. Oklahoma 47
- Feb 27, 2018 - Baylor 87 vs. Oklahoma 64
- Jan 30, 2018 - Oklahoma 98 vs. Baylor 96
- Feb 21, 2017 - Baylor 60 vs. Oklahoma 54
- Dec 30, 2016 - Baylor 76 vs. Oklahoma 50
- Mar 01, 2016 - Oklahoma 73 vs. Baylor 71
- Jan 23, 2016 - Oklahoma 82 vs. Baylor 72