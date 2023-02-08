Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Baylor

Current Records: Oklahoma 12-11; Baylor 17-6

What to Know

The #14 Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Ferrell Center. The Bears will be strutting in after a win while Oklahoma will be stumbling in from a loss.

Baylor took their contest against the Texas Tech Red Raiders this past Saturday by a conclusive 89-62 score. Baylor's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Jalen Bridges led the charge as he had 18 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma was pulverized by the West Virginia Mountaineers 93-61 this past Saturday. Guard Grant Sherfield (16 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma.

The Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Sooners have struggled against the spread on the road.

Baylor's victory brought them up to 17-6 while Oklahoma's defeat pulled them down to 12-11. Baylor is 12-4 after wins this season, and Oklahoma is 6-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Bears are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma.