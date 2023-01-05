Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ Binghamton

Current Records: New Hamp. 6-7; Binghamton 4-10

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Bearcats and the New Hamp. Wildcats will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Hamp. winning the first 66-62 at home on the road and Binghamton taking the second 72-69.

It was close but no cigar for Binghamton as they fell 82-78 to the Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. wrapped up 2022 with a 67-51 win over the Albany Great Danes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Binghamton is expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Bearcats came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wildcats when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 72-69. Binghamton's victory shoved New Hamp. out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

New Hamp. have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Binghamton.