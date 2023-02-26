Who's Playing

Drake @ Bradley

Current Records: Drake 24-6; Bradley 22-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Bradley Braves are heading back home. The Braves and the Drake Bulldogs will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Carver Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Bradley netted a 76-66 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons on Wednesday. It was another big night for Bradley's forward Rienk Mast, who had 18 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, Drake was fully in charge on Wednesday, breezing past the Illinois State Redbirds 82-51 at home. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Drake. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tucker DeVries (18), guard Garrett Sturtz (14), guard D.J. Wilkins (12), and guard Roman Penn (12).

Bradley is now 22-8 while the Bulldogs sit at 24-6. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Braves rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.3 on average. As for Drake, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.70%, which places them 32nd in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bradley have won ten out of their last 18 games against Drake.