Who's Playing
Drake @ Bradley
Current Records: Drake 24-6; Bradley 22-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Bradley Braves are heading back home. The Braves and the Drake Bulldogs will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Carver Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Bradley netted a 76-66 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons on Wednesday. It was another big night for Bradley's forward Rienk Mast, who had 18 points in addition to nine boards.
Meanwhile, Drake was fully in charge on Wednesday, breezing past the Illinois State Redbirds 82-51 at home. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Drake. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tucker DeVries (18), guard Garrett Sturtz (14), guard D.J. Wilkins (12), and guard Roman Penn (12).
Bradley is now 22-8 while the Bulldogs sit at 24-6. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Braves rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.3 on average. As for Drake, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.70%, which places them 32nd in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Bradley have won ten out of their last 18 games against Drake.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Drake 86 vs. Bradley 61
- Feb 12, 2022 - Bradley 68 vs. Drake 59
- Jan 19, 2022 - Bradley 83 vs. Drake 71
- Feb 27, 2021 - Bradley 67 vs. Drake 61
- Feb 26, 2021 - Drake 80 vs. Bradley 71
- Mar 07, 2020 - Bradley 76 vs. Drake 66
- Feb 05, 2020 - Drake 73 vs. Bradley 60
- Dec 31, 2019 - Bradley 80 vs. Drake 72
- Feb 19, 2019 - Drake 77 vs. Bradley 68
- Jan 16, 2019 - Drake 69 vs. Bradley 52
- Mar 02, 2018 - Bradley 63 vs. Drake 61
- Feb 03, 2018 - Drake 78 vs. Bradley 68
- Dec 28, 2017 - Drake 66 vs. Bradley 64
- Mar 02, 2017 - Bradley 67 vs. Drake 58
- Feb 25, 2017 - Bradley 82 vs. Drake 74
- Feb 04, 2017 - Bradley 79 vs. Drake 72
- Feb 20, 2016 - Bradley 73 vs. Drake 70
- Jan 30, 2016 - Drake 80 vs. Bradley 70