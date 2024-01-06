Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Butler looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 42-35 lead against UConn.

Butler came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: UConn 12-2, Butler 10-4

How To Watch

What to Know

UConn has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The UConn Huskies and the Butler Bulldogs will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UConn, who comes in off a win.

UConn has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matches by 20 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday as they easily beat the Blue Demons 85-56 at home. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 38-19.

UConn got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Cam Spencer out in front who scored 20 points along with six rebounds. Stephon Castle was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with seven assists.

Butler has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. The match between the Bulldogs and the Red Storm on Tuesday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Bulldogs falling 86-70 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Butler's defeat came about despite a quality game from DJ Davis, who scored 25 points.

The Huskies pushed their record up to 12-2 with that victory, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 25.75 points. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-4.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UConn just can't miss this season, having made 50.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've made 46.7% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for UConn against Butler in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 as the squad secured a 86-56 win. With UConn ahead 45-23 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

UConn is a solid 6-point favorite against Butler, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UConn has won all of the games they've played against Butler in the last 3 years.