Who's Playing

Vermont @ Cal State Fullerton

Current Records: Vermont 1-1; Cal State Fullerton 1-1

What to Know

The Cal State Fullerton Titans head home again Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 5.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Vermont Catamounts at 8 p.m. ET at Titan Gym. Cal State Fullerton isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Things were close when the Titans and the Pepperdine Waves clashed this past Friday, but Cal State Fullerton ultimately edged out the opposition 74-71. Among those leading the charge for Cal State Fullerton was guard Jalen Harris, who had 27 points. Harris' performance made up for a slower contest against the San Diego State Aztecs last Monday.

Meanwhile, Vermont found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 79-53 punch to the gut against the Saint Mary's Gaels this past Thursday. Robin Duncan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 14 points.

Cal State Fullerton's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Vermont's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Cal State Fullerton can repeat their recent success or if the Catamounts bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Catamounts are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.