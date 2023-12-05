Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Stetson 5-3, Charlotte 4-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters will head out on the road to face off against the Charlotte 49ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

After a string of four wins, Stetson's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They suffered a bruising 77-54 defeat at the hands of the Cougars. Having soared to a lofty 94 points in the game before, Stetson's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Meanwhile, the 49ers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 85-81 to the Wildcats. It was the first time this season that Charlotte let down their fans at home.

Charlotte's defeat came about despite a quality game from Igor Milicic Jr., who scored 19 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Dishon Jackson, who scored 12 points.

The Hatters' loss dropped their record down to 5-3. As for the 49ers, their loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 4-3.

Stetson is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stetson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charlotte struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Charlotte is a big 9-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

