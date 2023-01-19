Who's Playing

Washington @ Colorado

Current Records: Washington 11-8; Colorado 11-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Colorado Buffaloes are heading back home. The Buffaloes and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at CU Events Center. Colorado is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

On Saturday, Colorado lost to the UCLA Bruins on the road by a decisive 68-54 margin. Guard KJ Simpson (17 points) was the top scorer for Colorado.

Meanwhile, Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against the California Golden Bears on Saturday, sneaking past 81-78. Forward Keion Brooks Jr. and guard Koren Johnson were among the main playmakers for Washington as the former dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds and the latter had 15 points. That makes it three consecutive games in which Brooks Jr. has had at least ten rebounds.

The Buffaloes are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten California Dec. 31 easily too and instead slipped up with an 80-76. In other words, don't count the Huskies out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 9-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Washington have won ten out of their last 15 games against Colorado.