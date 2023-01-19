Who's Playing
Washington @ Colorado
Current Records: Washington 11-8; Colorado 11-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Colorado Buffaloes are heading back home. The Buffaloes and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at CU Events Center. Colorado is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
On Saturday, Colorado lost to the UCLA Bruins on the road by a decisive 68-54 margin. Guard KJ Simpson (17 points) was the top scorer for Colorado.
Meanwhile, Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against the California Golden Bears on Saturday, sneaking past 81-78. Forward Keion Brooks Jr. and guard Koren Johnson were among the main playmakers for Washington as the former dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds and the latter had 15 points. That makes it three consecutive games in which Brooks Jr. has had at least ten rebounds.
The Buffaloes are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten California Dec. 31 easily too and instead slipped up with an 80-76. In other words, don't count the Huskies out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a big 9-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won ten out of their last 15 games against Colorado.
- Dec 04, 2022 - Washington 73 vs. Colorado 63
- Jan 27, 2022 - Washington 60 vs. Colorado 58
- Jan 09, 2022 - Colorado 78 vs. Washington 64
- Jan 20, 2021 - Washington 84 vs. Colorado 80
- Dec 20, 2020 - Colorado 92 vs. Washington 69
- Jan 25, 2020 - Colorado 76 vs. Washington 62
- Mar 15, 2019 - Washington 66 vs. Colorado 61
- Feb 23, 2019 - Washington 64 vs. Colorado 55
- Jan 12, 2019 - Washington 77 vs. Colorado 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - Washington 82 vs. Colorado 59
- Jan 20, 2018 - Washington 72 vs. Colorado 62
- Feb 09, 2017 - Colorado 81 vs. Washington 66
- Jan 18, 2017 - Washington 85 vs. Colorado 83
- Feb 13, 2016 - Colorado 81 vs. Washington 80
- Jan 20, 2016 - Washington 95 vs. Colorado 83