Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Oregon 20-11, Creighton 23-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks and the Creighton Bluejays will face of in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 9:40 p.m. ET on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena. The Ducks are coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

Oregon earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They walked away with an 87-73 win over Southern Carolina.

Jermaine Couisnard went supernova for Oregon, scoring 40 points along with six assists. The team also got some help courtesy of N'Faly Dante, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 37.4% better than the opposition, a fact Creighton proved on Thursday. They took down Akron 77-60.

Among those leading the charge was Ryan Kalkbrenner, who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last seven games he's played. Another player making a difference was Baylor Scheierman, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Oregon is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 24-11 record this season. As for Creighton, their victory bumped their record up to 24-9.

Oregon is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on an eight-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Creighton is a 5-point favorite against Oregon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bluejays slightly, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

