Who's Playing

Brown @ Dartmouth

Current Records: Brown 10-10; Dartmouth 8-13

What to Know

The Brown Bears are on the road again Friday and play against the Dartmouth Big Green at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 3 at Edward Leede Arena. Dartmouth will be strutting in after a victory while the Bears will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Brown came up short against the Cornell Big Red on Saturday, falling 80-73.

Meanwhile, the Big Green were able to grind out a solid win over the Columbia Lions on Saturday, winning 83-73.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Brown is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-0-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Brown beat Dartmouth 77-70 in the teams' previous meeting in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bears since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a slight 2-point favorite against the Big Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brown have won two out of their last three games against Dartmouth.