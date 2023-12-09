Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Louisville 4-4, DePaul 1-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals will head out on the road to face off against the DePaul Blue Demons at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wintrust Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Last Sunday, the Cardinals couldn't handle the Hokies and fell 75-68. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Louisville in their matchups with Va. Tech: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who scored 14 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, DePaul's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They were the victim of a bruising 89-64 loss at the hands of the Aggies. DePaul was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Chico Carter Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Da'Sean Nelson, who scored 13 points along with 6 rebounds.

DePaul struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Texas A&M pulled down 15.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Louisville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like DePaul struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Louisville came up short against DePaul when the teams last played back in December of 2021, falling 62-55. Can Louisville avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

DePaul won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.