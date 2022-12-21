Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ Evansville

Current Records: Bellarmine 5-7; Evansville 3-9

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Bellarmine Knights will be on the road. They and the Evansville Aces will compete for holiday cheer at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ford Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Bellarmine entered their game against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Knights fell just short of Miami (Ohio) by a score of 71-67.

Meanwhile, Evansville lost to the Ball State Cardinals on the road by a decisive 88-69 margin. The top scorers for Evansville were guard Marvin Coleman II (17 points) and guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. (15 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Bellarmine is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Knights are now 5-7 while the Aces sit at 3-9. Bellarmine is 2-4 after losses this year, Evansville 2-6.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Knights are a 3-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.