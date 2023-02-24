Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: Austin Peay 9-21; Florida Gulf Coast 16-14

What to Know

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Austin Peay Governors at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Alico Arena. Florida Gulf Coast is expected to win again but is hoping to meet expectations this time.

The Eagles came up short against the Lipscomb Bisons on Wednesday, falling 73-64.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Austin Peay on Wednesday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 76-51 walloping at the Stetson Hatters' hands.

This next matchup looks promising for Florida Gulf Coast, who are favored by a full 12 points. At 3-8 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Austin Peay isn't so hot on the road, where they are 4-9.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 12-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Austin Peay won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.