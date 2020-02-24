How to watch Florida State vs. Louisville: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Florida State vs. Louisville basketball game
Who's Playing
Louisville @ Florida State
Current Records: Louisville 23-5; Florida State 23-4
What to Know
The #11 Louisville Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. U of L and the #8 Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The Cardinals didn't have too much trouble with the North Carolina Tar Heels at home this past Saturday as they won 72-55. Forward Malik Williams and forward Jordan Nwora were among the main playmakers for U of L as the former had 17 points along with nine boards and the latter posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, FSU beat the NC State Wolfpack 67-61 this past Saturday. FSU got double-digit scores from four players: guard M.J. Walker (12), forward Patrick Williams (12), guard Devin Vassell (11), and guard Trent Forrest (10).
The wins brought U of L up to 23-5 and FSU to 23-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals enter the contest with only 5.9 steals given up per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. But FSU ranks ninth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with nine on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.20
Odds
The Seminoles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida State have won four out of their last seven games against Louisville.
- Jan 04, 2020 - Florida State 78 vs. Louisville 65
- Feb 09, 2019 - Florida State 80 vs. Louisville 75
- Mar 07, 2018 - Louisville 82 vs. Florida State 74
- Feb 03, 2018 - Florida State 80 vs. Louisville 76
- Jan 10, 2018 - Louisville 73 vs. Florida State 69
- Jan 21, 2017 - Florida State 73 vs. Louisville 68
- Jan 20, 2016 - Louisville 84 vs. Florida State 65
