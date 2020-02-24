How to watch Florida State vs. Louisville: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Louisville @ Florida State

Current Records: Louisville 23-5; Florida State 23-4

What to Know

The #11 Louisville Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. U of L and the #8 Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Cardinals didn't have too much trouble with the North Carolina Tar Heels at home this past Saturday as they won 72-55. Forward Malik Williams and forward Jordan Nwora were among the main playmakers for U of L as the former had 17 points along with nine boards and the latter posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, FSU beat the NC State Wolfpack 67-61 this past Saturday. FSU got double-digit scores from four players: guard M.J. Walker (12), forward Patrick Williams (12), guard Devin Vassell (11), and guard Trent Forrest (10).

The wins brought U of L up to 23-5 and FSU to 23-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals enter the contest with only 5.9 steals given up per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. But FSU ranks ninth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with nine on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.20

Odds

The Seminoles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Florida State have won four out of their last seven games against Louisville.