Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: North Florida 7-6, Georgia 8-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming:

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will stay at home for another game and welcome the North Florida Ospreys at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 22nd at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia will be strutting in after a victory while North Florida will be stumbling in from a loss.

Georgia scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Mountaineers by a score of 94-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Georgia to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who scored 23 points along with three steals. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. RJ Melendez was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, North Florida's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. The contest between the Ospreys and the Seminoles wasn't particularly close, with the Ospreys falling 91-75. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for North Florida in their matchups with Florida State: they've now lost five in a row.

North Florida's loss came about despite a quality game from Chaz Lanier, who scored 22 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Lanier has scored all season.

The Bulldogs' win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.9 points per game. As for the Ospreys, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-6.

Friday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.