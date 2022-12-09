Who's Playing

Washington @ No. 18 Gonzaga

Current Records: Washington 7-2; Gonzaga 6-3

What to Know

The Washington Huskies are 0-5 against the #18 Gonzaga Bulldogs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Washington will head out on the road to face off against the Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Washington beat the Colorado Buffaloes 73-63 on Sunday. The Huskies got double-digit scores from four players: guard Cole Bajema (16), center Braxton Meah (16), forward Keion Brooks Jr. (14), and guard Jamal Bey (12).

Meanwhile, Gonzaga bagged a 73-66 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes on Monday. Forward Drew Timme continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 29 points and 17 rebounds.

Washington have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Washington to 7-2 and the Bulldogs to 6-3. In Washington's victory, Braxton Meah had 16 points along with seven boards and three blocks and Cole Bajema had 16 points in addition to six boards. We'll see if Gonzaga have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ROOT Plus

ROOT Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Washington in the last eight years.