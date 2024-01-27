Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: Houston Chr. 5-12, Incarnate Word 5-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Incarnate Word is 2-8 against Houston Chr. since March of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Incarnate Word is limping into the contest on a five-game losing streak.

Incarnate Word fought the good fight in their overtime match against Nicholls State on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 78-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonels.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Houston Chr. and New Orleans didn't disappoint and broke past the 161 point over/under on Monday. The Huskies walked away with an 88-80 victory over the Privateers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Houston Chr.

The Cardinals have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season. As for the Huskies, their victory bumped their record up to 5-12.

Looking ahead, Incarnate Word is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Incarnate Word came up short against Houston Chr. in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 84-78. Can Incarnate Word avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Incarnate Word is a 5-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Houston Chr. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.