Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: New Orleans 8-20, Incarnate Word 8-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Incarnate Word is heading back home. They and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Incarnate Word pushed their score all the way to 82 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 92-82 to the Colonels. Incarnate Word has struggled against the Colonels recently, as their match on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, Incarnate Word smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Nicholls State only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 77-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lions.

The Cardinals' defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-20. As for the Privateers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 11 of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-20 record this season.

Incarnate Word came out on top in a nail-biter against the Privateers in their previous matchup on February 3rd, sneaking past 82-80. Will Incarnate Word repeat their success, or do the Privateers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Incarnate Word and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.