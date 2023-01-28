Who's Playing
Ohio State @ Indiana
Current Records: Ohio State 11-9; Indiana 13-6
What to Know
The Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten clash at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with IU winning the first 67-51 at home and OSU taking the second 80-69.
On Wednesday, the Hoosiers narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Minnesota Golden Gophers 61-57. Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis took over for IU, finishing with 25 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with 21 boards and six blocks. Jackson-Davis has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games.
Meanwhile, OSU came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, falling 69-60. The top scorers for OSU were forward Brice Sensabaugh (14 points) and forward Justice Sueing (13 points).
The Hoosiers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Buckeyes have struggled against the spread on the road.
Indiana's victory lifted them to 13-6 while Ohio State's defeat dropped them down to 11-9. In their win, IU relied heavily on Jackson-Davis, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 21 rebounds in addition to six blocks. OSU will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $133.00
Odds
The Hoosiers are a 5-point favorite against the Buckeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Ohio State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Indiana.
- Feb 21, 2022 - Ohio State 80 vs. Indiana 69
- Jan 06, 2022 - Indiana 67 vs. Ohio State 51
- Feb 13, 2021 - Ohio State 78 vs. Indiana 59
- Feb 01, 2020 - Ohio State 68 vs. Indiana 59
- Jan 11, 2020 - Indiana 66 vs. Ohio State 54
- Mar 14, 2019 - Ohio State 79 vs. Indiana 75
- Feb 10, 2019 - Ohio State 55 vs. Indiana 52
- Feb 23, 2018 - Ohio State 80 vs. Indiana 78
- Jan 30, 2018 - Ohio State 71 vs. Indiana 56
- Mar 04, 2017 - Indiana 96 vs. Ohio State 92
- Jan 10, 2016 - Indiana 85 vs. Ohio State 60