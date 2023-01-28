Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Indiana

Current Records: Ohio State 11-9; Indiana 13-6

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten clash at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with IU winning the first 67-51 at home and OSU taking the second 80-69.

On Wednesday, the Hoosiers narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Minnesota Golden Gophers 61-57. Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis took over for IU, finishing with 25 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with 21 boards and six blocks. Jackson-Davis has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games.

Meanwhile, OSU came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, falling 69-60. The top scorers for OSU were forward Brice Sensabaugh (14 points) and forward Justice Sueing (13 points).

The Hoosiers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Buckeyes have struggled against the spread on the road.

Indiana's victory lifted them to 13-6 while Ohio State's defeat dropped them down to 11-9. In their win, IU relied heavily on Jackson-Davis, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 21 rebounds in addition to six blocks. OSU will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $133.00

Odds

The Hoosiers are a 5-point favorite against the Buckeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Ohio State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Indiana.