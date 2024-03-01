Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Quinnipiac 19-8, Iona 13-14

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Iona Gaels are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at Hynes Athletics Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for Quinnipiac and three for the Gaels.

The point spread may have favored Quinnipiac on Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 88-78 to the Broncs.

Meanwhile, the Gaels came up short against the Mountaineers on Sunday and fell 72-65.

The Bobcats' loss dropped their record down to 19-8. As for the Gaels, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-14.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Quinnipiac have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Iona, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Quinnipiac's sizable advantage in that area, the Gaels will need to find a way to close that gap.

Quinnipiac didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Gaels in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 91-87 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Quinnipiac since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Iona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Quinnipiac.