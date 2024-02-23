Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: North Florida 15-13, Jacksonville 13-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the North Florida Ospreys and the Jacksonville Dolphins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Swisher Gym. Jacksonville is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop North Florida in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Kennesaw State typically has all the answers at home, but on Friday North Florida proved too difficult a challenge. They pulled ahead with a 82-81 photo finish over the Owls. The victory made it back-to-back wins for North Florida.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins couldn't handle the Royals on Friday and fell 74-65. Jacksonville has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Ospreys' victory bumped their record up to 15-13. As for the Dolphins, their loss was their 11th straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's match: North Florida have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 36.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Jacksonville, though, as they've only made 31% of their threes this season. Given North Florida's sizable advantage in that area, the Dolphins will need to find a way to close that gap.

North Florida was able to grind out a solid victory over the Dolphins in their previous matchup back in January, winning 82-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Florida since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Jacksonville is a slight 1-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

North Florida has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.