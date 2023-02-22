Who's Playing
Duquesne @ La Salle
Current Records: Duquesne 18-9; La Salle 13-14
What to Know
Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the Duquesne Dukes and the La Salle Explorers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Tom Gola Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Duquesne was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 90-85 to the Saint Louis Billikens. The losing side was boosted by guard Dae Dae Grant, who had 22 points.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for La Salle as they fell 70-66 to the George Mason Patriots this past Saturday. A silver lining for the Explorers was the play of guard Khalil Brantley, who had 20 points and five assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Duquesne is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Duquesne came up short against La Salle when the two teams previously met in March of last year, falling 85-76. Can the Dukes avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Dukes are a slight 2-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
La Salle have won five out of their last eight games against Duquesne.
- Mar 05, 2022 - La Salle 85 vs. Duquesne 76
- Feb 24, 2021 - La Salle 85 vs. Duquesne 65
- Feb 02, 2020 - Duquesne 71 vs. La Salle 69
- Feb 13, 2019 - La Salle 73 vs. Duquesne 72
- Jan 13, 2018 - Duquesne 101 vs. La Salle 94
- Jan 07, 2017 - La Salle 88 vs. Duquesne 81
- Mar 09, 2016 - La Salle 88 vs. Duquesne 73
- Jan 26, 2016 - Duquesne 87 vs. La Salle 60