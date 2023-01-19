Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ Long Beach State

Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 10-9; Long Beach State 8-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Big West battle as the Cal State Fullerton Titans and the Long Beach State Beach will face off at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at The Walter Pyramid. The teams split their matchups last year, with Long Beach State winning the first 71-61 at home and Cal State Fullerton taking the second 72-71.

The Titans made easy work of the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Monday and carried off a 76-46 win.

Meanwhile, the Beach came up short against the Hawaii Warriors on Sunday, falling 79-70.

Cal State Fullerton is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Cal State Fullerton got away with a 72-71 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Their victory shoved Long Beach State out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Beach are a 4.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cal State Fullerton have won nine out of their last 15 games against Long Beach State.