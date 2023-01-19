Who's Playing
Cal State Fullerton @ Long Beach State
Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 10-9; Long Beach State 8-10
What to Know
Get ready for a Big West battle as the Cal State Fullerton Titans and the Long Beach State Beach will face off at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at The Walter Pyramid. The teams split their matchups last year, with Long Beach State winning the first 71-61 at home and Cal State Fullerton taking the second 72-71.
The Titans made easy work of the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Monday and carried off a 76-46 win.
Meanwhile, the Beach came up short against the Hawaii Warriors on Sunday, falling 79-70.
Cal State Fullerton is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
Cal State Fullerton got away with a 72-71 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Their victory shoved Long Beach State out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Beach are a 4.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -114
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cal State Fullerton have won nine out of their last 15 games against Long Beach State.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 72 vs. Long Beach State 71
- Feb 08, 2022 - Long Beach State 71 vs. Cal State Fullerton 61
- Jan 09, 2021 - Cal State Fullerton 75 vs. Long Beach State 72
- Jan 08, 2021 - Long Beach State 82 vs. Cal State Fullerton 80
- Mar 07, 2020 - Cal State Fullerton 75 vs. Long Beach State 69
- Jan 18, 2020 - Cal State Fullerton 66 vs. Long Beach State 62
- Feb 13, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 85 vs. Long Beach State 82
- Jan 19, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 92 vs. Long Beach State 90
- Mar 08, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 76 vs. Long Beach State 74
- Feb 24, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 81 vs. Long Beach State 71
- Jan 20, 2018 - Long Beach State 81 vs. Cal State Fullerton 73
- Feb 11, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 74 vs. Long Beach State 69
- Jan 26, 2017 - Long Beach State 76 vs. Cal State Fullerton 65
- Mar 02, 2016 - Long Beach State 75 vs. Cal State Fullerton 73
- Feb 20, 2016 - Long Beach State 70 vs. Cal State Fullerton 57