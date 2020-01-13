How to watch Loyola-Maryland vs. Boston University: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Boston University @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: Boston University 9-8; Loyola-Maryland 9-8

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Boston University Terriers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Reitz Arena. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Loyola-Maryland in their past three games, so Boston University might be catching them at a good time.

Loyola-Maryland entered their contest against the Lafayette Leopards on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for the Greyhounds as they fell 65-62 to Lafayette. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Loyola-Maryland had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Boston University took their matchup against the Army West Point Black Knights on Saturday by a conclusive 81-59 score.

The Greyhounds are now 9-8 while the Terriers sit at 9-8. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Greyhounds enter the game with 46.10% field goal percentage, good for 29th best in college basketball. The Terriers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 31st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 45.90%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Terriers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Boston University have won seven out of their last ten games against Loyola-Maryland.