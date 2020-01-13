How to watch Loyola-Maryland vs. Boston University: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Boston University @ Loyola-Maryland
Current Records: Boston University 9-8; Loyola-Maryland 9-8
What to Know
The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Boston University Terriers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Reitz Arena. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Loyola-Maryland in their past three games, so Boston University might be catching them at a good time.
Loyola-Maryland entered their contest against the Lafayette Leopards on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for the Greyhounds as they fell 65-62 to Lafayette. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Loyola-Maryland had been the slight favorite coming in.
Meanwhile, Boston University took their matchup against the Army West Point Black Knights on Saturday by a conclusive 81-59 score.
The Greyhounds are now 9-8 while the Terriers sit at 9-8. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Greyhounds enter the game with 46.10% field goal percentage, good for 29th best in college basketball. The Terriers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 31st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 45.90%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Terriers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston University have won seven out of their last ten games against Loyola-Maryland.
- Mar 05, 2019 - Boston University 71 vs. Loyola-Maryland 63
- Feb 23, 2019 - Boston University 72 vs. Loyola-Maryland 65
- Jan 16, 2019 - Loyola-Maryland 81 vs. Boston University 73
- Jan 31, 2018 - Boston University 64 vs. Loyola-Maryland 55
- Jan 05, 2018 - Loyola-Maryland 68 vs. Boston University 65
- Mar 02, 2017 - Boston University 64 vs. Loyola-Maryland 60
- Feb 11, 2017 - Boston University 78 vs. Loyola-Maryland 63
- Jan 16, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 77 vs. Boston University 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - Boston University 73 vs. Loyola-Maryland 65
- Jan 18, 2016 - Boston University 87 vs. Loyola-Maryland 84
