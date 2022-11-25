Who's Playing

Southern @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: Southern 1-3; Loyola-Maryland 2-3

What to Know

The Southern Jaguars are favored to win for the first time this season. They will take on the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds at noon ET Friday at The Arena at NW Florida St. Southern will be strutting in after a victory while Loyola-Maryland will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Jaguars beat the California Golden Bears 74-66 last week. Four players on Southern scored in the double digits: guard Brion Whitley (18), guard P.J. Byrd (13), guard Dre'Shawn Allen (13), and guard Bryson Etienne (10). P.J. Byrd's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Saint Mary's Gaels last Wednesday. Byrd's points were the most he has had all season.

As for Loyola-Maryland, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were dealt a punishing 72-41 defeat at the hands of the Clemson Tigers on Monday. Forward Alonso Faure (15 points) was the top scorer for Loyola-Maryland.

The Jaguars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Southern's win brought them up to 1-3 while the Greyhounds' defeat pulled them down to 2-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Southern has only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the 25th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Loyola-Maryland has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.50% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET

Friday at 12 p.m. ET Where: The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida

The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a 3.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.