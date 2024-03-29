Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: North Carolina State 17-14, Marquette 23-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7:09 p.m. ET

Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7:09 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

A Sweet Sixteen matchup is on tap on Friday as the Marquette Golden Eagles and the North Carolina State Wolfpack will duke it out at 7:09 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Marquette earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Sunday. They managed a 81-77 victory over Colorado. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Golden Eagles.

Among those leading the charge was Tyler Kolek, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 assists. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four games straight. Chase Ross was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.2 points), and they went ahead and made it seven on Saturday. They walked away with a 79-73 victory over Oakland.

North Carolina State can attribute much of their success to DJ Burns Jr., who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Michael O'Connell, who scored 12 points along with eight assists.

Marquette is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 27-9 record this season. As for North Carolina State, their win bumped their record up to 24-14.

Marquette is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 14-9 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Marquette is a solid 6.5-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.