Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ Marquette

Current Records: Seton Hall 7-6; Marquette 9-4

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates lost both of their matches to the Marquette Golden Eagles last season on scores of 72-73 and 63-73, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Seton Hall and Marquette will face off in a Big East battle at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. The Pirates might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

It was close but no cigar for Seton Hall as they fell 73-70 to the Xavier Musketeers last week. Guard Al-Amir Dawes had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Marquette was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Tuesday as they fell 103-98 to the Providence Friars. Guard Tyler Kolek put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points along with five steals.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.50

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Seton Hall have won ten out of their last 16 games against Marquette.