Who's Playing
Seton Hall @ Marquette
Current Records: Seton Hall 7-6; Marquette 9-4
What to Know
The Seton Hall Pirates lost both of their matches to the Marquette Golden Eagles last season on scores of 72-73 and 63-73, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Seton Hall and Marquette will face off in a Big East battle at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. The Pirates might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
It was close but no cigar for Seton Hall as they fell 73-70 to the Xavier Musketeers last week. Guard Al-Amir Dawes had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Marquette was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Tuesday as they fell 103-98 to the Providence Friars. Guard Tyler Kolek put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points along with five steals.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.50
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Seton Hall have won ten out of their last 16 games against Marquette.
- Jan 26, 2022 - Marquette 73 vs. Seton Hall 63
- Jan 15, 2022 - Marquette 73 vs. Seton Hall 72
- Feb 14, 2021 - Seton Hall 57 vs. Marquette 51
- Dec 17, 2020 - Seton Hall 70 vs. Marquette 63
- Feb 29, 2020 - Seton Hall 88 vs. Marquette 79
- Jan 11, 2020 - Seton Hall 69 vs. Marquette 55
- Mar 15, 2019 - Seton Hall 81 vs. Marquette 79
- Mar 06, 2019 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Marquette 64
- Jan 12, 2019 - Marquette 70 vs. Seton Hall 66
- Feb 07, 2018 - Marquette 88 vs. Seton Hall 85
- Jan 09, 2018 - Marquette 84 vs. Seton Hall 64
- Mar 09, 2017 - Seton Hall 82 vs. Marquette 76
- Jan 11, 2017 - Marquette 89 vs. Seton Hall 86
- Jan 01, 2017 - Seton Hall 69 vs. Marquette 66
- Feb 03, 2016 - Seton Hall 79 vs. Marquette 62
- Dec 30, 2015 - Seton Hall 83 vs. Marquette 63