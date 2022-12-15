Who's Playing

Louisiana @ McNeese State

Current Records: Louisiana 9-1; McNeese State 3-7

What to Know

After five games on the road, the McNeese State Cowboys are heading back home. They will square off against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at The Legacy Center. McNeese State have not won a single game against Louisiana in their most recent matchups, going 0-7 since December of 2015.

A win for the Cowboys just wasn't in the stars on Sunday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Iowa State Cyclones, falling 77-40.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Monday was the absolute smackdown the Ragin Cajuns laid on the Louisiana College Wildcats.

McNeese State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

McNeese State is now 3-7 while Louisiana sits at 9-1. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys are stumbling into the game with the 11th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.8 on average. The Ragin Cajuns' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 85.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ragin Cajuns are a big 13-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana have won all of the games they've played against McNeese State in the last eight years.