Who's Playing
Louisiana @ McNeese State
Current Records: Louisiana 9-1; McNeese State 3-7
What to Know
After five games on the road, the McNeese State Cowboys are heading back home. They will square off against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at The Legacy Center. McNeese State have not won a single game against Louisiana in their most recent matchups, going 0-7 since December of 2015.
A win for the Cowboys just wasn't in the stars on Sunday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Iowa State Cyclones, falling 77-40.
Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Monday was the absolute smackdown the Ragin Cajuns laid on the Louisiana College Wildcats.
McNeese State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
McNeese State is now 3-7 while Louisiana sits at 9-1. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys are stumbling into the game with the 11th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.8 on average. The Ragin Cajuns' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 85.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ragin Cajuns are a big 13-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Louisiana have won all of the games they've played against McNeese State in the last eight years.
- Dec 08, 2021 - Louisiana 83 vs. McNeese State 68
- Dec 19, 2020 - Louisiana 75 vs. McNeese State 65
- Nov 09, 2019 - Louisiana 85 vs. McNeese State 80
- Dec 18, 2018 - Louisiana 80 vs. McNeese State 67
- Nov 28, 2017 - Louisiana 89 vs. McNeese State 78
- Dec 03, 2016 - Louisiana 92 vs. McNeese State 72
- Dec 09, 2015 - Louisiana 97 vs. McNeese State 64