Who's Playing

Utah State @ Missouri

Regular Season Records: Utah State 26-8; Missouri 24-9

What to Know

The #23 Missouri Tigers and the Utah State Aggies are set to clash at 1:40 p.m. ET March 16 at Golden 1 Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Utah State will be strutting in after a victory while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between Mizzou and the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Mizzou falling 72-61, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Nick Honor had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only three points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Mizzou enters the game with 79.5 points per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. Utah State has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the 23rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48%.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1:40 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1:40 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.